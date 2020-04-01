Grey’s Anatomy season 16 spoilers: Kim Raver on Teddy’s story ahead







There are only a couple of episodes left on Grey’s Anatomy season 16, and we imagine these are going to feel rather strange. Why is that? Well, it’s got a lot to do with the fact that there were originally supposed to be 25 episodes in the season. Now, there are 21, and there are going to be some things that don’t get fully resolved.

We know that one of the major stories within the final episode could be about Teddy, as her romantic life is in the midst of a messy situation. She’s with Owen and the two have a baby together, but she was also recently with Tom Koracick. It remains to be see where things are going to go, but you gotta believe that it’s going to be messy.

For some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy in video form, be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you do watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full series playlist.

In teasing the subject of the finale a little bit further to ET Online, here is some of what Kim Raver had to say:

“I don’t think it’s gonna wrap up neatly … There are some crazy things coming up in the next two episodes. Krista [Vernoff] and I are talking about it, that we do walk Teddy into and understand why she’s doing what she’s doing, and then also, through the messiness, get her to that better place. I think what’s really cool also is that we’re not just gonna wrap it up in a neat little bow, because that’s not life. I think it’s gonna take some messiness before she gets some clarity.”

So basically, expect some messy stuff within these final episodes — we do think eventually the story will start to make more sense, but we’re at a point now where we can’t really expect a whole lot in the way of clarity until we get around to season 17. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that everything in the world can be resolved so that everyone can be healthy and back at work this summer.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

What do you want to see moving forward when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







