For Life episode 8 spoilers: The hope of finding some ‘Daylight’







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on For Life episode 8? Get set for an installment next week entitled “Daylight.” It’s one that will put Aaron Wallace in yet another precarious position, as this time around, he’s forced to try and grapple with Cassius Dawkins (50 Cent) after he puts three prisoners in the hospital. It’s a way for him to ensure that he still has his connections to the outside world; go ahead and consider this a make-it-or-break it story for him in his quest to clear his name.

Oh, and is it possible that Marie may be starting to think back more on her feelings for Aaron? We have to imagine so.

Below, CarterMatt has the full For Life episode 8 synopsis with some more insight on what’s coming up next:

“Daylight” – …Marie struggles with her feelings for Aaron after he signs her divorce papers, and Roswell pushes Safiya to request an inmate transfer to Bellmore, claiming his case could help Aaron’s. Plus, Anya goes against her campaign staff’s wishes, engaging in a town hall at Bellmore, on an all-new episode of “For Life,” TUESDAY, APRIL 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.

This episode is going to prove to be exciting, mostly just because we’re at a point where some of these characters are starting to showcase who they really are. We feel like that’s been clear for a little while now with Aaron, but now we’re going to be seeing more exciting stuff for Safiya, Anya, and others.

Let’s go ahead and hope that the story keeps building, and by the end of the season, we’ll have a chance to actually see Aaron execute what is the ultimate underdog story.

