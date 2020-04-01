Where is Missy Peregrym, Maggie in FBI season 2 finale? Will she return?







Where is Missy Peregrym in the FBI season 2 finale? We know that you are going to be getting a great Chicago PD crossover with Hailey Upton. Yet, you are probably not going to be getting a chance in order to see Maggie back around the team.

So what’s going on here? If you aren’t a remember FBI viewer, you may not recognize that the Maggie character temporarily left on a different assignment earlier this month. There are seemingly no plans for her to leave the series forever; instead, this is a way for the show to accommodate Peregrym’s real-life pregnancy. It remains unclear if the writers would’ve been able to use her again this season under any condition; remember that tonight’s new episode wasn’t meant to originally be the finale. Things changed due to the current health crisis, and at least this episode is going to be big in its own way.

Our feeling is that we will see Missy turn up again in FBI season 3, provided that the show ends up being renewed for another batch of episodes. Yet, one of the interesting mysteries at the moment is this — will the series end up using some of the remaining season 2 episodes in season 3? Will they retool them in some way to better reflect what is going on in the world? These are things that we should be left to think about for a little while. If there an FBI season 3, it probably will not premiere until the fall.

As for whether or not we’re going to see another crossover between FBI and Chicago PD, we have a hard time seeing it being a huge event every year. Yet, it’s easy to imagine scenarios where little crossovers (much like the one we have tonight) are very well possible.

