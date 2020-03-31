Is Council of Dads new tonight on NBC? The schedule ahead







Is Council of Dads new tonight on NBC? If you were to judge what’s coming based on the scheduling for past shows, you’d assume that it is. After all, this is more or less where the network has placed some other shows in the past including The Village and Rise. The shows used This Is Us as a launching pad for the new series, and then that show had a chance to move forward in a reasonably-similar timeslot. (It wasn’t exactly the same for The Village, but there was at least a chance for it on Tuesday nights.)

Well, when it comes to Council of Dads, things are a little bit different. The show is not on the air tonight, and nor will it be on the air until we get around to Thursday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Why do this? One theory is just that the network is trying to preserve as much of their programming as possible. There’s no denying that we’re in some really hard times right now, and networks are not immune to it. Shows are ending a little bit earlier than expected, and a network like NBC may not have a lot of programming in the spring because of it.

Hopefully, Council of Dads will still have a chance to shine in this timeslot, as we imagine that there are some challenges that are going to come with it airing there. Think along the lines of it not having much of a lead-in and in an hour that a lot of people think of as a comedy block.

Alas, there isn’t too much more information out there as to what this episode is going to be about — our hope is that there will be a chance to learn more about the character dynamics. For most series early on, it’s about getting attached to people first and foremost.

