





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? In tough times, we all do look for a little bit of escapism, and we know the Pearsons provide that.

Unfortunately, the truth is that we’re not going to have a chance to see said escapism for the remainder of the spring. Last week’s big episode, which featured the fight between Randall and Kevin but also the reveal of Madison’s pregnancy, was the season 4 finale. It was shot as such, and with a renewal already in the bag, we just have to wait for what lies ahead … and we could be waiting a long time. Because of what’s going on in the world right now, there is no 100% verification as to when filming is going to be starting up again. Our hope is that it’ll happen when we get around to the summer, but everything is, at present, rather up in the air.

So while we wait for the future, why not pose some important questions? Here are three things we think the series needs to address pretty early on next season.

Is there still a chance at Kevin & Sophie? Even though Kevin is most likely engaged to Madison in the flash-forward to the birthday party, the series is making an effort to remind us that both Sophie and Cassidy are still a part of this somehow. These aren’t things that we’re supposed to forget about … or at least that’s what we imagine.

What role is Miguel going to have? He’s not in the deep flash-forwards, which suggests that either he dies or is not around. In general, Miguel remains one of the most-forgotten characters who are around in the present. Season 5 needs to fix that.

What happens to Kate in the future? Beyond just that, are she and Toby even still together? Her absence down the road is concerning, but it could be setting the stage for a deeper reveal.

Hopefully, This Is Us season 5 is going to premiere on NBC this fall, and as we get closer to the date, we’re looking to come bearing some additional insight. Stay tuned…

