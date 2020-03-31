





Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’ll answer that question and then look ahead towards the future. It’s one with this show that is ever-changing, though you can make that same argument about the majority of shows out there at the moment.

For now, what we know is simply this: There is no new episode of the show airing tonight. Fox is holding onto the last episode of their order for the next week, and the plan is to air it come Tuesday, April 7. It’s going to be one of their most-important installments for establishing the character of Barrett Cain further. He is someone who has been at arm’s length by choice through most of the season, and has operated more through the lens of what is good for Red Rock rather than his patients. He’s power-hungry, but what happens when there is a patient admitted that is actually important to him? We’re about to find out more news on that.

To get some additional insight, remember to check out the full The Resident season 3 episode 20 synopsis below:

Just when Derek’s condition seems to be improving, a severe complication arises, causing Kit to fear that he may be the latest victim of Cain’s cover-up. When Cain’s former girlfriend is admitted to the hospital for surgery, the doctors finally get a glimpse into his personal life. Meanwhile, Conrad fills in Marshall on the emergency situation facing the hospital and Mina and The Raptor work on saving the heart of a salsa dancer in the all-new “Burn It All Down” season finale episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 7 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-320) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

You can get a greater sense of everything that is coming within the promo below, which looks to be as dramatic and intense as just about anyone can hope for. While this episode wasn’t written to be the finale, we still think there’s going to be room for a lot of exciting stuff in here regardless.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you want to see on The Resident moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show isn’t new tonight on Fox? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







