Outlander star Lauren Lyle debuting podcast; Caitriona Balfe to appear







It’s true that there won’t be a new episode of Outlander this weekend. However, at the same exact time there are still chances to enjoy hearing from the cast!

In a new post on Twitter this week, Lauren Lyle confirmed that she will have a new podcast entitled She’s a Rec — not only that, but there’s a particular notable first guest Thursday in Caitriona Balfe! We’re sure the two co-stars will have plenty to say about their show experience, in addition of course to all of the other cool stuff that is going on in the world.

If you want some more info, visit the official Apple Podcasts page. Here’s the official description:

She’s a Rec is your new favourite Podcast hosted by Lauren Lyle. Lauren has been entrusted with the mics to talk to some of the coolest women of our time, and each week she’s got a new guest on to recommend the albums, films, books and female heroes that have most influenced their lives. The line-up is massive with award-winning musicians, actors from the biggest and best TV shows, authors and all round legends dropping in to chat.

There is a lot of great content coming these days from everyone within the Outlander family. Remember that in addition to there being this podcast, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s upcoming Clan Lands is something to look forward to. (However, it’s going to be in a different medium than what it was first announced as.) This is all in addition, of course, to the already-announced film roles that many of the cast members have.

Odds are, you’ll get to see a good bit of Lyle still as Marsali on Outlander season 5 — while she didn’t have a huge role on this past episode, we know that she’s got a big story at the moment thanks to working under Claire in surgery. There’s a lot of interesting story to explore there!

