





Is Will Yun Lee leaving The Good Doctor after the season 3 finale? His status is perhaps being overlooked amidst the other finale craziness.

In the end, we get it — Neil Melendez was (tragically) killed off over the course of the episode, and it still feels like there was more story to tell with him. Yet, there was a mention in here that Dr. Alex Park could also depart after what he went through in the finale. The phone call signaled that he, at the very least, was interested in moving closer to his family. It’s something that has routinely been on his mind, and it makes sense the story would potentially navigate in that direction.

The good news for now, though, is that no matter how the story is going to go moving forward with Park, it doesn’t seem as though we’re losing him from the show. Here is some of what David Shore had to say on the subject via TVLine:

We’re not planning on losing him from the show is the short answer. But that has been Park’s challenge, is his dealing with his commitments to work and his commitments to his personal life — a challenge we all face, but is all the more dramatic when you’re saving lives and at the same time your family is a thousand miles away.

So, we imagine that Park will be thinking a lot about whatever his future is going to be moving forward … but it may not dictate him waving goodbye to the hospital just yet. There are more directions things can go.

