The Blacklist season 7: Does Cassandra story change Liz, Reddington?







Following the events of this past episode of The Blacklist season 7, will we see a change with Liz Keen and Raymond Reddington?

Think about where things were at the end of the episode, where Raymond opted to not go away with Cassandra and instead, stay around Liz and Agnes. Sure, it was Cassandra that first suggested that he do so, but we do personally wonder if he anticipated her saying this and never had any intention of leaving at all.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, executive producer John Eisendrath had the following to say about Reddington staying, and whether this adventure with Cassandra gives him more perspective:

At the moment in some ways Liz is the one who is not being honest with him because she knows Katarina is alive and not telling Red that she’s giving her mother time to hunt down whatever she’s looking for. We go back and forth in terms of who is ahead between Red and Liz, and who knows what. Right now Liz is ahead of Red and so Red is really in earnest in his feeling that they’re in a good place. And the Joely Richardson character was in part designed to underscore that. He really did have a good connection with Cassandra — they were going to go off and get together — but he didn’t because Liz was in danger. It was our desire to really bring them close together from Red’s point-of-view in particular, in anticipation of the craziness that will come later on in the year.

So what do we take away from this? Mostly, that this moment does reaffirm the affection that Liz has for this family, regardless of whether or not they are his biologically. If he really wanted to leave with Cassandra, he could have done so without going to the recital at all. This shows what matters to him … but also how hurt he could be if he doesn’t know the truth about Liz keeping Katarina alive.

