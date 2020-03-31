Magnum PI season 2 episode 16 spoilers: ‘Farewell to Love’







Magnum PI season 2 episode 16 is poised to arrive on CBS April 17, and it will continue to do its best to continue the Hawaii Five-0 legacy. (It’s still so weird to be thinking about that show not being on anymore.) This is a show that moving forward is going to do its best to bring humor, heart and great character moments from top to bottom.

Also, it’s going to continue to give you some fun stories that will put the Magnum – Higgins dynamic front and center. For the sake of this episode (entitled “Farewell to Love”), you’re going to have a chance to see the two of them go undercover as a couple. Yea, we’re sure that the ‘shippers will not enjoy this one at all…

Want a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Farewell to Love” – While Magnum and Higgins are undercover as a couple on a romantic bus tour working a case, they must switch gears when one of the love birds on the trip is murdered and evidence is quickly deteriorating in the Hawaiian heat. Also, TC is shaken when he runs into his ex-girlfriend who’s visiting the island on her honeymoon, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The Magnum – Higgins storyline sounds like it’s going to be fun, but we’re just as much curious to learn more about what’s next for TC. Just think about it this way — this is the sort of storyline that is inevitably going to have him thinking about his past more. How in the world could he not? It could inspire him to want to make some changes in his own life now. This is the sort of character growth that we do want to see in the second season of a show where we’re starting to get to know everyone.

