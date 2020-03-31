Better Call Saul season 5: Did Jimmy and Kim get married?







At the end of this past Better Call Saul season 5 episode, Kim Wexler came up with an out-of-the-blue suggestion for herself and Jimmy. She wanted to get married. Or, she may have wanted the protection that comes with getting married. Both of them are in the law profession, and both of them want to ensure that won’t have to testify against each other.

If you are interested in getting more Better Call Saul news in video form, remember to watch our latest take at the bottom of this article. Once you do watch this, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more insight and view our series playlist. We’ll have some other updates all season long.

As the two characters confirmed at the courthouse at the start of this episode, this was a legal proceeding. It wasn’t anything more than that. The two had a ceremony tonight with Huell in attendance, no rings, and that was about it. They did kiss at the end of it, but that was more or less it. They had their wedding and then went about their business dealing with their array of stress that was laid out in front of them. That meant Jimmy having to spend time with Lalo behind bars — hardly an ideal situation for anyone.

While we’d love to be happy about what we saw here, the reality is that it’s more or less impossible. We know that Kim wasn’t around for Breaking Bad and because of that, there’s reason for immense concern over her future. Maybe she divorces Jimmy and bolts (he does refer to an ex-wife in Better Call Saul), or maybe she dies. We’re at a point right now where it’s far too early to tell.

Oh, and let’s pass along this advice to Jimmy — don’t bring up Lalo in the middle of your wedding night with Kim. That doesn’t go well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul and what lies ahead next

What did you think about what Jimmy and Kim did on Better Call Saul season 5 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you do want some other news on the series. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







