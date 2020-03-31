The Masked Singer season 3 finale date confirmed by Fox







For anyone out there wondering how long The Masked Singer season 3 will last, it looks like you’ll have a chance to see a lot of it through May.

Today, Fox confirmed (via TVLine) that you are going to see the series still around on the air until we get around to Wednesday, May 27. That’s somewhat unusual, largely because the majority of finales tend to wrap up prior to the end of the May sweeps ratings period. (That is probably going to be around May 20 this year.)

For some more news on The Masked Singer in video form, remember to check out some of our thoughts at the bottom of this article! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

However, what this scheduling move also signals is an effort to ensure that Fox has as much programming as possible through most of the spring. There are a number of other shows that have been forced to shut down filming early because of what’s going on in the real world — The Resident, Prodigal Son, and Last Man Standing are just some examples from the Fox world. There is no word at the moment on how Empire is going to move forward, mostly because production has to finish off its series finale eventually.

There are nine contestants left at present on The Masked Singer season 3, and you’ll get a chance to see mane of them hit the stage on the upcoming two-hour Super Nine special, which is airing this Wednesday on Fox. The network also confirmed that on April 15 (just two weeks!), we’re going to have a chance to see a sing-along special that will feature a number of highlights from the season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer, including our take on some recent unmaskings

What do you want to see on the remainder of The Masked Singer season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below, and also stick around to get some more information on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







