Better Call Saul season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Jimmy’s at his limit







Next week on AMC, Better Call Saul season 5 episode 8 is going to air … and also feature Jimmy McGill struggling once more.

You see, when Jimmy decided to become Saul, we do think that he recognized the inherent risks of it. We’re not saying that he truly cared, but he at least recognized the risks. Now, he’s in a position moving forward where he could find almost everything in his life gone. There’s a lot of danger around every corner, but the problem for Saul isn’t just his own talent for causing trouble. It’s also the people he chooses to associate with. You put those two things together and more often than not, it can cause a calamity. You better be prepared for that and then some.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Better Call Saul season 5 episode 8 synopsis with some more insight all about where the story is going from here:

When a simple errand for a client goes sideways, Jimmy is pushed to the limit; Mike takes measures to contain the wrath of the cartel; Lalo gets an unexpected visitor.

Of course, we read something like this and our initial thought is this — are we going to be looking at half measures or full measures here? (Yes, we’ll be here to make Breaking Bad – Mike jokes all day.) There are only two more episodes moving forward after tonight, and those have a lot of work to do in order to push us closer to the timeline of the flagship show.

