The Good Doctor season 4 premiere date hopes over at ABC







Following tonight’s big finale, it only makes sense that you would want to know The Good Doctor season 4 premiere date at ABC. There could be a big, emotional ending to this season, and we’re going to be left to ask a lot of big questions after the fact.

The unfortunate news at the moment is this: You’re going to be waiting for a good while. ABC will, more than likely, not premiere The Good Doctor season 4 until September, and it may not be until this summer when we get some sort of official premiere date. The schedule for the fall could be announced later this spring, and you should get a better sense then as to whether or not this season is going to air in the same timeslot. (For the time being, we remain cautiously optimistic.)

Of course, there are some factors that could impact the future of The Good Doctor in a few different ways. ABC could opt to make some different programming decisions, and then there’s also everything that is going on in the real world. This series does often tend to start filming earlier than most fall series, so it remains to be seen if that will still happen this year. There are some serious matters happening that are dramatically changing the way we live our lives; we want The Good Doctor back on the air per its typical schedule, but it is understandable if some other things do have to come first.

For now, let’s just hope that season 3 has us satisfied in a way that makes the long wait bearable. We still have a hard time thinking it’s going to be easy regardless…

What do you want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4 at ABC?

