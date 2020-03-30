Prodigal Son episode 19 return date: How many episodes are left?







Interested in the Prodigal Son episode 19 return date over on Fox, or at least a better sense of the show’s future? Rest assured, we’re here to help you out with a couple of different teases!

Let’s start by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode airing tonight, and there isn’t going to be one in the week that follows, either. We aren’t at the end of the season yet, but you’ll have to wait a while to see how things wrap up. According to the Futon Critic, the earliest you could expect the Tom Payne series back on the air is Monday, April 20. It could be later than that, but we don’t have any more details as of yet from Fox.

What we can tell you is that there are two more episodes to go this season. Like the majority of other TV productions, filming for season 1 was completed early due to the current health crisis overtaking much of the globe. There are a lot of shows that are being forced to air atypical finales because of this situation, but for Prodigal Son, their situation is a little more unusual.

In a post on Twitter last week, cast member Lou Diamond Phillips confirmed that there was an opportunity for the cast and crew to film their planned season finale. Why? It was shot out of order due to scheduling issues. That means that you can get a proper ending to this season, though you may miss some of the stuff in between. We’re sure the writers will find a way to make things work.

Beyond just this, the question that remains is whether or not we’re going to get a season 2 renewal at some point in the future. We’re hoping that some good news is going to come out on that subject over the next few weeks, but nothing is altogether confirmed on the subject yet.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to Prodigal Son!

what do you want to see when it comes to Prodigal Son episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and then also stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

Due to some scheduling issues, we were actually able to shoot the season finale out of order. These next few episodes will build to an exciting, shocking proper season ender! #ProdigalSon @ProdigalWriters @prodigalsonfox https://t.co/bQzYA7OGQW — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) March 24, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







