Outlander season 5 episode 8 return date: Why the wait?







If you are a big fan of Outlander, it definitely makes some sense if you are feeling emotional at the moment. We’re coming off of one of the most emotional episodes we’ve ever seen of the series, and we’re now being told to wait.

So … why do that? With that Roger cliffhanger and the death of Murtagh, now seems like a strange time in order to take a one-week break. Season 5 episode 8 isn’t airing until we get around to April 12, and that feels like forever — especially given how many people are currently stuck inside. Why not deliver more episodes faster?

Well, there may be a couple of different reasons for this. For starters, Starz has in the past taken a week or so off during the season, so it’s not like we are looking at some incredibly unusual thing here. Meanwhile, they may also be doing this for the sole purpose of giving us a little bit of space to process what happened emotionally — since the story last night felt like the end of one part of the season, it makes a little bit of sense to make us wait a little bit on the next. It also may help them have more time to prep some of their other original programming. (There are, after all, shows coming once Outlander is done.)

Ultimately, Starz is going to be using next weekend as an opportunity to replay a number of episodes from this season. If you have fallen behind, or you are simply interested in a re-watch, this will be a prime opportunity to check those out. We imagine that more details about episode 8 are going to come out over the coming week.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 8?

