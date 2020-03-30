V-Wars, October Faction canceled at Netflix; no season 2 coming







There is some more news out there when it comes to the future of a couple of different streaming shows at Netflix. We just can’t say that there is good news.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service has opted to cancel both V-Wars and also October Faction after just one season on the air. These are series that come from the world of IDW Comics, and while they have decided to move forward with another in Locke & Key, the same cannot be said here.

So what’s the reasoning for the decision on both of these shows? Netflix doesn’t release a lot of their internal information, so we just have to assume that the two shows did not perform up to whatever their standards are. The frustration here is that there have been SO many different cancellations as of late. Just think about Messiah last week, and then a number of other recent cancellations including Spinning Out, Soundtrack, and Anne with an E. The final show of the three did get a billed “final season,” but at the same time it never felt like closure of the fullest kind.

Is there a chance that either one of these shows could find a way to get another chance somewhere else? While you can never say never, it’s incredibly tough for canceled Netflix series. They often hold still the streaming rights to a number of the shows they end and because of that, it’s hard for a new network home to gather up some of the benefits that can come with such a deal. One Day at a Time remains one of the rare examples of a canceled Netflix show getting a life somewhere else, but it had a few seasons on the air before it was canceled; with that, it had an opportunity to get a really devoted audience before some of the save-our-show campaigns really began in earnest.

