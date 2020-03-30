When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 7 spoilers: Elizabeth, Lucas’ trip







Are you prepare for When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 7, there are some big questions to ask when it comes to Elizabeth. Is she gravitating more towards Lucas than Nathan? Is there something about to be solidified here?

At the moment, we wouldn’t say that anything is 100% certain — mostly because very little has been for the bulk of this season. Yet, what we know with confidence at the moment is that this season has revolved around prospective romances and we think that eventually, we’re going to get to the point where something happens. It could be now, given that Lucas and Elizabeth are going to spend some time together at a reading in Union City. This could be a night of sweeping romance … at least potentially. There’s no guarantee that anything will work out as planned.

Below, CarterMatt has the full When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 7 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

Elizabeth goes on a trip with Lucas and must come to terms with her growing feelings for him. Jesse and Clara adjust to married life and sharing a home. Lee and Rosemary are challenged with taking care of a fussy Little Jack. Nathan grapples with his emotions for Elizabeth.

The promo below gives you a good sense of some of what’s coming up, but then also a sneak peek featuring Elizabeth and Rosemary. She makes it clear that she doesn’t want to accept Lucas’ offer at first, mostly because she wants to ensure that Little Jack is okay. Rosemary encourages her to take the offer, and makes it clear that she and Lee are happy to care for Jack for the time being. This is enough to seemingly make her decide to go forward with the trip.

Consider this the foundation to whatever happens with Elizabeth and Lucas within this episode, but it’s hardly the end result. There is clearly so much more to this story that needs to be told.

Related News – Be sure to get some more updates when it comes to When Calls the Heart

What do you want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







