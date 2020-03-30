Outlander season 5 episode 7: Duncan Lacroix on Murtagh’s battle







Tonight on Outlander season 5, we had to say goodbye to someone who we’ve come to love dearly over the years — and it’s not easy. Murtagh is one of the series’ best characters and for so many reasons. He’s passionate, loving, and he doesn’t give up on what he believes in. We also already had a chance to see him around so much longer than in the books.

Yet, Murtagh is now gone. The character died in the midst of the Battle of Alamance, right after reuniting with Jamie on the battlefield. The two of them shared a heartfelt, emotional moment … and then it was all over. Murtagh died right in front of one of the people who cared about him the most. It was hard to watch it, but this was a death that hit Jamie hard. It may end up inspiring him to fight against the British moving forward, and it establishes further what he wants out of his future.

So what does Duncan Lacroix have to say about his big farewell? Speaking in a new interview with Variety, he commented on the decision to kill off Murtagh here:

“It’s very fitting that his death is what leads to the spark that gives Jamie the determination to carry on with the war of Revolution … I think it makes perfect sense in terms of storytelling. It would have been nice to carry on and fight by Jamie’s side, but one of the joys of long-form storytelling is you get attached to these characters over a long period of time so that when one does die, it’s such a more emotive experience for the audience. I think it’s a lovely bit of drama to have.”

As we move forward now through the rest of the series, we have to figure out what the long-term ramifications are of Murtagh’s exit. It’s not just about him! Think here about Claire, Jocasta, and of course Jamie!

