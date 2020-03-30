The Simpsons season 31 episode 18 return date over at Fox







Just in case you’re interested in learning The Simpsons season 31 episode 18 return date, or some more information on what’s next, we have both within!

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way right now — there is no new episode this week, and there won’t be a new episode the week after, either. You’re going to be stuck waiting until we get around to Sunday, April 19 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. This is an episode entitled “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby” and it’s going to (hopefully) be funny — but humor’s not the only part of this story that really matters.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Simpsons season 31 episode 18 synopsis with a few more news on what’s ahead:

Cletus becomes a helium tycoon. Meanwhile, Marge reunites with baby Hudson from Playdate with Destiny in the all-new “The Incredible Lightness of Being a Baby” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, April 19 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3013) (TV-PG D, L, V)

For everyone who is wondering, don’t worry about too many interruptions with this show due to what is going on with the current health crisis. The Simpsons is a series that is plotted out and planned a long time in advance and with that in mind, it’s not facing any big delays for the time being. Speaking to Deadline in a new statement, here is what Disney Television Animation had to say about their long-term plans:

“Disney Television Animation is fully functioning with the team successfully working on a remote basis … It took a few days to smooth some wrinkles but with strong studio leadership, the team of animation pros and support from IT and HR, the animation and editing is on schedule.”

So, for the time being, you don’t have all that much to worry about. We’ll see if that lasts.

