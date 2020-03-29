Call the Midwife season 9 episode 2 spoilers (PBS): Mother’s Day







If you enjoyed tonight’s premiere of Call the Midwife season 9 on PBS, rest assured that there is a lot of other great stuff coming! Think in terms of powerful stories that the show is known for, and ones that will make you feel real and raw and like you want to make more of a difference in the world.

Moving into next week’s episode 2, we’re going to see a springtime story that revolves a little bit about a subject in Lent that many people are currently in the midst of right now. It’s also one that is going to feature Mother’s day as a cornerstone. Here’s a quick note that in the UK, Mother’s Day is observed at a different time of the year than it is here in the United States — this year, it was celebrated in England on March 22. Just in case you are wondering how the timeline matched up with this holiday and Lent, there you go.

Want a few more details as to the rest of the story? Then be sure to check out the synopsis below:

Leading up to Mother’s Day, the team must survive Lent and are forced to give up more than just cigarettes and sugar. A thief has been pinching their milk as well. Meanwhile, a gentle romance is blooming between Miss Higgins and Sergeant Woolf.

Want a few more details? Then know this — when it comes to the thief storyline, Fred and Sister Monica Joan are going to team up in order to ensure that justice is served — the Poplar way, of course. There may be a twist or two that you do not see coming.

Given how important motherhood is to a show like Call the Midwife, stories are framed with that in mind perhaps more than ever before. It’s fair to anticipate getting choked up on at least a few occasions here…

