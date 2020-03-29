NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 19 return date hopes for CBS







Want to see the NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 19 return date, or some more news as to what is coming up next? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to start breaking that down!

The first thing that is worth noting here is quite simple: There is no new episode of the CBS series coming up next week. Just like NCIS: Los Angeles beforehand, we’re taking a hiatus before things reset and we start to build towards the final episodes of the season.

Of course, one of the primary questions here is when some of these final episodes could start airing … and there is no official word on that yet. The Futon Critic is reporting that the first one, entitled “Monolith,” is slated to air on April 12. Meanwhile, the next one “Predators” is coming on April 19. These dates are tentative, though, and could change down the road depending on how CBS wants to proceed when it comes to some of their plans.

Here’s the struggle that CBS is facing at the moment — typically, they like to have new episodes for the vast majority of their programming until they get around to the middle of May. Unfortunately, they are also in a position right now where their episode orders are mostly reduced because of production shutdowns and the present-day health crisis. Do you save shows that you have, or put them on the air sooner? We know that they are concluding FBI on Tuesday, so you don’t have to wait long to get more of that particular story.

As for what we’re hoping to see on episode 19, it comes down to more opportunities to dive into the team dynamic with Quentin Carter in the mix — we gotta get to know him better, but then also continue to check in emotionally on Pride. We think that everything surrounding Lasalle’s death with at least haunt him for the remainder of this season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans right now

What do you want to see on NCIS: New Orleans season 6 episode 19?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series — we’ll have it for you here the moment that it breaks. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







