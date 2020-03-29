Is Supergirl new tonight? The uncertain season 5 future







Is Supergirl new tonight? We know that there’s already been a good bit of confusion on this very subject already.

So what’s the reason for that? Well, a lot of it has to do with the uncertain times that we are in. Ideally, The CW was going to air their episode “Deus Lex Machina” (directed by star Melissa Benoist) tonight — it’s something that they were planning to do! They even had a press release out there and everything.

However, the longer that this current health crisis goes, and the more clear it is that networks are having to shift and adjust some of their plans. When it comes to Supergirl, what this means is pushing some of their episodes back a little ways. The earliest that we can foresee the series on the air is April 12, but note that it could be much longer than that. It’s going to take a great deal of patience in order to figure out just what The CW is going to do. There are some other shows that are currently on hold — think along the lines of Supernatural, which is pushing back a lot of its remaining episodes in order to ensure that there is a home stretch leading into the series finale.

As for what we are expecting when the show comes back, most of your clues can be found in the synopsis below:

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl (#517). Original airdate 3/29/2020.

(Obviously, the date at the bottom of the synopsis is no longer valid.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now when it comes to Supergirl

What do you want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 5 moving forward?

Are you sad that the show is no longer on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







