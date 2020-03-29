God Friended Me season 2 episode 19 return date hopes on CBS







Curious to learn the God Friended Me season 2 episode 19 return date at CBS … or what it at least could be? Consider this article your source for at least some of this news!

We know at the moment that we’re in the midst of a very confusing time … just as we also know that it’s not going to be any less confusing moving forward. We can go ahead and tell you that there isn’t going to be a new episode next week — there are no indications and press releases for it. CBS would like to stretch out the schedule for as long as possible, so they don’t have any plan to rush things along here.

While there is no 100% confirmation from the network as of yet when it comes to the future of the series, The Futon Critic reports that on Sunday, April 12, there will be a new installment coming entitled “The Fugitive.” It also claims that beyond that, there could be another one on April 19 that carries with it the title of “Collateral Damage.”

At the moment, though, remember this — everything is subject to change at the moment, and just because something appears to be factual now doesn’t mean that it’s going to be down the road. There’s so much room for things to change and we have to go ahead and anticipate that it could. What we’re hoping for through the final episodes this season are a few more clues about the God Account, and then also a confirmation from CBS that we’re going to get a season 3. The current health crisis is making the renewal process more ambiguous, mostly because of an uncertain pilot season.

In the end, we’re all flying blind here — just know that for now, there are no plans for a new episode in seven days’ time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to God Friended Me

What do you want to see when it comes to God Friended Me season 2 episode 19?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other insight on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







