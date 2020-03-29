Manifest season 2 episode 12 promo: The quest to save Zeke







As we move into Manifest season 2 episode 12 airing on NBC tomorrow night, there is one thing at the center of the story: Saving Zeke. Is it possible? He’s only got a couple of days left presumably, so you better prepare for Michaela to pull out all of the stops in order to see if there is a way to help him.

In the promo below, you can get a sense of some of the stakes that are at play entering this episode — you could have a big, romantic moment in the form of a wedding, but then also a few other surprises around various corners. You’re going to see Zeke starting to struggle and suffer, while Michaela does her best to rally some help. Her motivations here are all over the place. A big part of what is driving her is, of course, trying to protect the man she loves. Yet, there is also something more to what she’s doing here — if there is a way to save Zeke, there may be a way to save others, as well.

A big part of the final episodes of this season will be taking on the issue of inevitability. Is there no other solution for some of these characters other than death? Is this the only thing that they have to anticipate whenever their Death Day comes? Getting an answer to that with Zeke could get us closer to one for Ben and the other passengers. Otherwise, we could just be kicking the mystery down the road to be resolved at a later time.

Let’s make one thing clear now, though — we don’t anticipate all of the information being revealed in this episode at all. Instead, we’re thinking of this more as setting the stage for the big finale … which we hope will set the stage for a season 3, as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Manifest right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Manifest season 2 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news regarding the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







