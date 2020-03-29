The Nest episode 3 spoilers: Will Dan tell Emily the truth?







As you prepare for The Nest episode 3 airing on BBC One in a single week’s time, there are a number of things to wonder. Take, for example, whether the truth about Kaya will come out to Emily … and also whether or not Dan will be the one to tell her the news.

What we’ve learned about The Nest over time is that this is a show about secrets … but then also a show about what happens when people find out about said secrets. This is a short series, so we don’t exactly think that it’s going to be hidden for long. We’d watch out for Hilary, given that she’s going to have a lot of information and she’ll be forced to make a big decision because of it.

Below, CarterMatt has the full synopsis for The Nest episode 3 with a little bit more insight all about what’s next:

It’s been weeks since Dan (Martin Compston) learnt the truth about Kaya’s (Mirren Mack) past and he’s tormented by the dilemma of whether to tell Emily (Sophie Rundle). She and Kaya have built a close friendship and Emily is finally allowing herself to believe that there will be a baby at the end of all this.

If Dan tells Emily the truth it’ll destroy her – but he also knows that he can’t have a girl like Kaya in his life. He confides in Hilary (Fiona Bell) and is encouraged to take drastic action. Kaya and Jack (Samuel Small) start to dream about what their lives will be like after the baby is born. Ready to go public with their relationship, Jack invites Kaya to his school prom and Kaya can’t believe how her life has turned around. But local journalist Eleanor (Katie Leung) has found someone from Kaya’s past, and they’re finally ready to talk. On the night of the prom Hilary makes a decision which has devastating repercussions for everyone. In a lot of ways, The Nest is a story of desperation, of priorities, and how far someone is willing to go in order to figure out the truth. For us, we’re both intrigued and nervous to see exactly what the future is going to hold here. Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to The Nest What do you want to see when it comes to The Nest episode 3? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







