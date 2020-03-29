Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, March 29?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given with the recent state of the world, there is bound to be confusion. There was a brief episode two weeks ago and since that time, we saw the series go on a one-week hiatus.

Yet, you can expect Oliver and his comedy back in some shape or form soon. Think along the lines of tonight! HBO announced recently that they are going to bring Last Week Tonight on the air tonight, but they are not going to be doing so in its typical form. We doubt there will be a studio, an audience, or anything that feels normal … mostly because this is not normal. We think that you’ll see Oliver at home, doing his best to keep you updated on the situation.

What we’ve seen throughout the entire television community is a most unusual struggle. Networks want to do what they can to provide programming — after all, they recognize that there are a lot of people at home, and there are a lot of people interested in getting a distraction. (We know that a show like this isn’t that distracting, but it does still matter.) Because a lot of scripted programming at the moment is going off the air/ending early, it makes sense to find a way to inject some other programming in order to fill in some of the cracks.

Throughout the next several weeks, we have a feeling that you’re going to see a lot more when it comes to late-night shows or programs that allow work to be done in an isolated environment. Shows are going to need to be creative, but we have a feeling that a lot of them will find a way in order to figure things out.

We’ll be back later with more coverage on what is sure to be one of the more unusual editions of Last Week Tonight that we’ve seen. (The one two weeks ago was certainly strange in its own way.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Last Week Tonight right now!

What do you want to see on Last Week Tonight moving forward?

How do you think we’ll continue to see the world of late-night TV navigate this ongoing crisis? Be sure to share in the comments. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







