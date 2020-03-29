Outlander season 5 episode 7: Is Roger really dead?







At the conclusion of Outlander season 5 episode 7, it’s fair to find yourself with your jaw on the ground over Roger’s fate.

The moment where Bree and the Frasers feel like Roger is gone is brutal — they see a number of bodies hanged, and one of them appears at least to look like Richard Rankin’s character. Yet, the face is covered, and that is where the episode ends. They want you to be sitting and stewing on that for the better part of the next week

Yet, is there a legitimate reason to be concerned for Roger? Not if you’re a fan of the books. Roger is still alive within the most-recent Diana Gabaldon novel, so to kill him off here would be an incredibly dramatic and terrible twist. We don’t foresee that happening — also, this episode already featured the death of Murtagh. There are only so many beloved characters that the show can take from us at a given time!

We do think Roger’s capture (presumably by Buck MacKenzie, played by Graham McTavish — surprise!) does something rather important in that it sends this character in a new direction. It also does establish another priority moving into the second half of the season. Jamie’s proclaimed his oath to the British to be done, and now finding Roger (if this body is not his) could be one priority. The other? Tracking down, presumably, Bonnet. Some of the legwork has already been done there, but the Battle of Alamance understandably had to take center stage on tonight’s new episode. There will be more time to dive further into Bonnet later on.

So, at least for now, we’d breathe a sigh of relief if you are altogether concerned over Roger’s fate.

What do you think about tonight’s big Outlander – Roger cliffhanger?

