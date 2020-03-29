Outlander season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Coping with sorrow







As we prepare for Outlander season 5 episode 8, one thing feels clear — we are bracing for a heck of an emotional hour. It’s the aftermath of everything that we saw tonight, as the Frasers are in mourning … and Roger also finds himself separated from everything that he loves.

If you want some more news on Outlander in video form, remember to watch some of our latest thoughts at the bottom of this article. After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have more episode reactions on a weekly basis.

In the promo for what lies ahead, you see Brianna being offered the “generous” gift of land — something that she could really care less for given that she wants her husband back. That is the thing that matters the most to her, and because of that, this is what she’s going to pursue. There’s one crisis here, but there could be another that stands out as the episode progresses. It could start with a missing root, and it could lead to further questions and fears.

The primary thing that is on our mind is simply this: Our fear that Stephen Bonnet could be making his presence felt in the most terrible way possible. One of the things that we do know about this character is that he has a capacity to cause a lot of hurt, and he doesn’t seem to care who is on the receiving end of it.

In general, this is going to be a trying episode for several different characters on the series — we don’t know if it can make us as soul-crushed as we are tonight, but the series may very well try. They’re already trying with the enormous cliffhanger when it comes to Roger’s fate, which was left hanging in the balance tonight.

Oh, and shall we say we miss Murtagh already…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including details on tonight’s episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Remember that you can also stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







