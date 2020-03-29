Homeland season 8 episode 9 spoilers: ‘In Full Flight’







As you brace for Homeland season 8 episode 9 to arrive on Showtime in a week’s time, we’d say this: Brace yourself. Characters are going to be getting proactive, and when they’re willing to do that, we often feel like there are inherent risks. They may overreach, find a way to make a problem worse, or operate so much in their own self-interest that it craters a lot of different things around them.

Given that the title here is “In Full Flight,” we have a feeling that some people are going to be operating a million miles an hour in order to get some of what they want. Whether or not they achieve in that, however, is fully a subject up for debate. Take a look at the full Homeland season 8 episode 9 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

Hayes has ideas; Carrie goes shopping; Tasneem has problems.

They aren’t offering up a whole lot entering this episode, but what can you really expect? For Tasneem, we anticipated that she would be at a point where some unexpected issues would arise for her. She was able to withstand a lot of the stuff that was thrown at her but, sooner or later, we were going to see a turn as questions mounted over who she was working with.

For Carrie, we think her “shopping” has more to do with solutions — clearing her name, establishing her legacy, and finding a way to protect those she cares about. We know that she’s been tormented and tested this season, but we still have faith in her professionally. As for whether or not we do personally, that’s a totally different question. We’re just in a position here to take things one part of the story at a time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Homeland season 8 episode 9?

