





From the moment that Duncan Lacroix continued on Outlander following what happened at Culloden, we’ve worried about Murtagh’s fate. This is a character who was at odds with Jamie Fraser for most of the season, there was a war on the horizon between the Regulators and the British.

We knew that there would be casualties of war, but that doesn’t make them easier. Season 5 episode 7 may very well contain the most tragic moment of the entire season, as Murtagh met his demise amidst the chaos of the battle. His death was witnessed by none other than Jamie, who was emotional as he stood by the man who was alongside him through thick and thin for so many years.

Sam Heughan and Lacroix’s performances in their final scene together were heartbreaking, but the same can be said for the writing. Murtagh made it clear to Jamie that it doesn’t hurt to die and then, he was gone. Jamie was with him, sporting a Redcoat, one of the last outfits we ever imagined him in. It showed where the two were at and their frequent difficulties … but the love between them was never lost. We just have to see how Jamie handles and copes with this death in the weeks ahead.

We will miss Murtagh dearly, but we cannot help to feel blessed to have him for so long in the first place. The character lasted much further than he did in the Diana Gabaldon material, and he found a new role for himself in America and a reason for Jamie’s situation to be all the more complicated.

There is the fate of one more character up in the air in this episode — Roger. We’re still not sure that he’s gone, but they clearly want you to believe that.

Are you saddened by the death that transpired, and where do you think this death will take Jamie on an emotional level?

