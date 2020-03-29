A Million Little Things season 3: If renewed, what would the theme be?







At the moment, there is no confirmation that A Million Little Things season 3 is going to happen over at ABC. Is it easy to have confidence? Sure, but there’s a difference between confidence and actually seeing a show get a green light. That may be something that happens over the coming months, and we definitely hope that it does. The ratings seem to be there and after that crazy cliffhanger with Eddie, it feels like it’d be a shame if we didn’t get to explore more of whatever is coming next.

So is the showrunner equally optimistic about a season 3? Well, we at least know that there was an alternate ending planned in the event that the series needed it … and it was not used. DJ Nash confirmed this to Deadline, and that makes us think that the network is at least eyeing a possible renewal here. The EP then went on to explain what some of his conceptual plans are for the future of the season:

What I will say is, it’s kind of similar to what we’re going through right now, this horrific thing that the world is going through right now. When we come out of it, we will have a different perspective on all of it, on life altogether. And I think our group of friends, after what they are going to endure with the way we ended Act Six of the finale for all of them, is they’re all going to come out of it with a perspective that is unlike anything they had before.

All of them could be approaching the story now in a different way. Take, for example, Katherine dealing with what happened to Eddie, regardless of if he lives or dies. Meanwhile, you’ll also see Regina and Rome cope with their heartbreak and Gary and Maggie each handle the emotional revelations from the end of their story. There is a lot of new ground to be explored … now we just have to hope there is room for exploring.

