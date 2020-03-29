The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 3: Ruby, Gabriel in jeopardy?







As you prepare for Sunday’s new episode of The Good Karma Hospital season 3, there are some reasons for concern. Of course, we say that mostly if you are a fun of Ruby and Gabriel. We’ve seen the two grow closer, and with that, finally fulfill the dreams of a lot of fans out there.

Yet, at the same time there is no guarantee that the two of them getting closer is going to lead to the two having a long-term relationship. There are circumstances that could get in the way, and one of the latest ones goes by the name of Aisha. Her arrival is going to cause some friction, largely because her own past with Gabriel — but then also her close proximity to him. For some more on that, we suggest that you look at The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

Gabriel and Aisha get closer when they work on a surgery together, threatening Ruby and Gabriel’s blossoming relationship. Ruby and Ram fall out over a patient’s care. Edmund’s search for his lost love hits a dead end.

This short synopsis is indicative of what The Good Karma Hospital is as a whole — a mixture of romance, medicine, drama, and taking advantage of its unique setting. We know it can be hard to have a medical drama in a time like this, mostly because for a lot of people, there’s nothing that they would want more than some sort of escape. Yet, we do think that this show really does work to put a sense of hope into most of its stories and to leave you smiling more so than weepy. It’s not an easy thing to really balance, but it does continually find a way to figure it out.

After tomorrow’s episode, we’ll already be at the halfway point of the season … that’s kinda sad to think about, but it is at present where we are.

