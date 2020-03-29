The Good Doctor season 3 finale: Who could die? Top candidates







As we prepare for The Good Doctor season 3 finale on ABC this Monday, we have to be worried about the fate of a LOT of characters. The show has teased that not everyone may get out alive, and that of course makes us wonder — who could be going? Who are we the most fearful about?

Consider this article a list of some of the possibilities. Note that there are no spoilers within, but it's fair to say that there are certain directions that the first part of the two-part finale has us leaning.

Dr. Aaron Glassman – Certainly, this is not what we want … but this is who we’re the most worried about. Glassman has been a key mentor to Shaun and he’s helped him become the person and doctor he is. If the show determines that it’s best for Shaun to move forward without that figure in his life, this could be a chance to shake up his foundation dramatically.

Dr. Neil Melendez – Entering the finale it’s clear that his life is in some degree of danger — but is this serious, or just a red herring? that’s something we’re definitely left to wonder. We do think that he’ll have the best medical attention possible, but there could be further damage beyond everything that we know about already.

Lea Dilallo – Is she really going to be okay? Probably, but you could paint a picture of her trying to rescue Shaun or help others only to die in the process. She could realize some of her feelings for him right beforehand … but that’d be an extremely sad twist, and not something the show is setting up.

Anyone else? – Obviously, the writers are not killing off Shaun, but we wouldn’t put it past the producers to go off the board here and have someone die out of the blue, and for nothing that has anything to do with the earthquake or the aftershock.

Who do you think could be dying on The Good Doctor season 3 finale?

