The Masked Singer season 3: Who is the current favorite?







As of right now, we’re gearing up for the Super Nine to take the stage on The Masked Singer season 3. Half of the crop has been eliminated, and what we’re left with are a crop of really talented singers.

Yet, you can make the argument that there are a couple of eliminations that are obvious: White Tiger and Banana probably aren’t making it too much further on the show. As for everyone else, though, they’re fair game to get that Golden Mask.

For some more The Masked Singer video discussion, be sure to watch some of the latest insight below on this past episode! Once you do that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have further insight soon enough.

So who are some of the top candidates? Rather than just play around with the idea of individual identities, let’s talk about the contenders to win at the end of all of this.

Kitty – She’s got an incredible voice that seems capable of hitting all sorts of notes and in different styles. She’s also somewhat elusive in that not a lot of people seem to have any idea (at least on the show) who she is. That may make her a little bit more intriguing.

Turtle – There’s something so passionate and genuine about the way that he sings — there’s a reason why so many people seem to think that he’s either a heartthrob or some sort of former boy-band member. He’s instantly appealing.

Frog – Would he be an atypical winner? Sure, but a fun contender nonetheless. What the Frog has going for him is personality since he really seems to be embodying this character perhaps more so than anyone else who is a part of this season. Only the Llama from early on came close.

Night Angel – If we had to say one personally vocally is the favorite, though, it’s gotta be the Angel. She’s got the right combination of power, passion, and performance quality. She’s also instantly likable with her discussions about gaining confidence through this show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news related to The Masked Singer

Who do you think is the favorite to win The Masked Singer season 3?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







