How to Get Away with Murder video: Viola Davis, prepare for goodbye







Come Thursday night on ABC, How to Get Away with Murder season 6 is going to return with new episodes. If you’ve been watching the show for a while, then you know that there are questions left to be asked. Take, for example, whether or not Annalise is really dead, if Wes is still alive, or what happened to Asher. We know it’s going to be twisted and crazy and strange, and there are still some more surprises coming around every corner.

How better to prepare now than hearing from some of the cast? In the new video below, you can see Viola Davis and a number of other cast members all do their best to reflect on the series and its legacy after so many years on the air. Production’s been done for a while now, so the cast is having to largely sit around and hold onto a number of their secrets.

The best way to put the emotional experience is precisely how Viola Davis does — there is never a great time to say goodbye to a job like this. It’s one that does define the majority of your life and you spend more time with some of these people than your own family. Even when you’re an actress of her caliber, this is one of the most extensive jobs that she’s had. They’ve gone through a lot together, and all for the sake of one of the wildest, most perplexing mysteries on TV.

How to Get Away with Murder has done a lot of big stuff over the years — now, it’s time to stick the landing.

