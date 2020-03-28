Siren season 3 spoilers: First look at premiere, episode 2!







If you love Siren, there are plenty of reasons to rejoice at present! The two-hour premiere is right around the corner on April 2, and there is a lot of content that Freeform will be cramming in. There’s an awareness here that there are a lot of stories to tell, ones with some pretty substantial twists and ones that should enable you to keep raising questions about mermaid mythology and where this story will end up going.

Want a few more details? Then check out synopses for the first two episodes below…

Season 3 premiere, “Borders” – As an old friend visits Helen, a new mermaid arrives leaving Ryn questioning their motives. Maddie learns the truth behind Ian’s death, as Ben fights for his mother’s treatments. While Xander is inspired to take on more responsibility.

Season 3 episode 2, “Revelations” – When another mysterious death is uncovered in Bristol Cove, Ryn suspects Tia. Maddie befriends a new acquaintance in Seattle. Helen warns the hybrids of trouble. Xander begins training and Ted revisits the past.

If you haven’t seen the official trailer for the new season below, we think that it takes you on a trippy journey into what’s going on with Ryn and the rest of the main characters. We have an arrival of a new mermaid, a baby, different romances, and the threat of war. This is an expansion of the mermaid world in a way that we haven’t seen before, and we think we’re going far beyond Bristol Cove this time around. All of this should prove to be dark, twisted, and precisely the sort of escapism that we want to watch right now. There will be new Siren episodes airing throughout the spring, so you don’t have to worry about being left out of stories anytime soon.

