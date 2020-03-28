Better Call Saul season 5 episode 7 video: Will Kim lose Mesa Verde?







Moving into Better Call Saul season 5 episode 7, it’s clear that Kim Wexler is going to find herself in a rather tough position.

How bad is it? Let’s just explain it like this — not only did Mesa Verde find themselves getting attacked personally by Saul Goodman amidst the Mr. Acker suit, but they also found themselves in a position where there was different litigation they were facing. This was stuff they did not expect. Kim did not anticipate that Jimmy would go to the level that he did as Saul, and that was her mistake. Her affection for helping the little guy does get in the way of seeing what Jimmy is willing to do in order to get a win.

For some more Better Call Saul video discussion, be sure to watch our take on this past installment below! After you do just that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have more news there that you absolutely do not want to miss.

Now, the sneak peek below showcases the unfortunate spot that she is in on Monday night’s new episode. She has to find a way to convince Kevin to let her stay on with Mesa Verde despite what happened. She tells him that getting the gig was the best day of her professional life, but losing it was the worst. Is this actually true? We have a hard time buying into the former fully, given that she’d much rather work with pro-bono people that big corporations like a bank.

Yet, this is what makes Kim different from Jimmy — while she does still value the underdog role, she recognizes that there is a job to do and she wants to do it the right way. She doesn’t just want to cast aside everything she already has.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information surrounding Monday’s Better Call Saul and what you can expect

What do you want to see on Better Call Saul season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and then also stick around in the event you want some more news related to the series. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







