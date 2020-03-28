The Blacklist season 7 episode 13 promo: Killing someone … by sound?







The latest promo for The Blacklist season 7 episode 13 has surfaced, though this one doesn’t really function as a means to give much away as to the larger story.

At the moment, there is still no confirmation as to when we’ll be learning more about Katarina Rostova — or, when Raymond Reddington is going to be learning that she’s alive. (Maybe he suspects something in his inner consciousness, but he’s not letting us see that at the moment.) Instead, the promo for “Newton Purcell” revolves a little bit more about this episode’s Blacklister of the week, a notable foe who can apparently weaponize sound to do just about whatever he wants. We don’t really need to tell you that this is dangerous, mostly because the end of the promo shows you. That’s where you see something happening to a woman within a tank — this is something that was teased in some other recent previews for the second half of the season, and we are now just getting around to it.

For more news on The Blacklist in video form, remember to watch some of the latest on what could be coming below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our The Blacklist playlist — otherwise known as a great resource for all sorts of additional information.

So why not hype up something more about Katarina in the promo? For starters, there is no guarantee at the moment that she is going to rear her head within this episode. Beyond that, though, we also have a feeling it could be due to the simple fact that NBC is trying to court new viewers with the shock value of the Blacklister case. Remember that there is a larger pool of potential viewers at the moment, with the simple reason for it being that people are staying home. NBC may be trying to win them over with something that easily grabs their attention.

“Newton Purcell” could prove to have an interesting narrative … but we’re equally excited for what lies inside.

Related News – Want to get some other information regarding this episode of The Blacklist?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 7 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other insight on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







