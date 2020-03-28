Homeland season 8 episode 8: The big questions ahead







Homeland season 8 episode 8 will be arriving on Showtime overnight, and this is obviously an episode for the ages.

For most of the season, it’s been abundantly clear that the tension is thick and there is no clear plan as to what the path forward is for Carrie Mathison. She was brought in to Afghanistan to try and help with what is a rather delicate mission — to establish peace between the United States and the Taliban and help to end a “forever war.” However, since that time there have been enormous questions as to whether or not this was a gross miscalculation. The Taliban are being planned for the deaths of both countries’ presidents, and Carrie also finds herself somewhat sidelines due to her time in Russia and her relationship with Yevgeny.

As we prepare for this weekend’s episode, it feels pretty clear that Carrie doesn’t have a whole lot of options. She’s going to have to get creative in the event she wants to prove herself, and how she does that is one question. Also, she wants to find Max — it’s unclear if Yevgeny is going to be one of her best options for being able to do that, but the two characters will be spending more time together. It may get her the results that she wants, but even still lead to more questions over her allegiances.

More so than anything, the question that Carrie needs to find an answer to is this: What happened to her in Russia? If she can figure out everything that happened to her and what was extracted out of her mind, perhaps she will be able to earn a lot of that trust back. However, doing that is so much easier said than done.

