Outlander season 5 episode 7 sneak peek: Roger, Bree prepare for war







This weekend’s Outlander season 5 episode 7 is right around the corner, and we know that there is potential for bloodshed. After all, there is an enormous battle on the horizon between the Regulators and the British, one that Jamie seems to be readying his militia for.

We know this in advance — Jamie doesn’t want to fight. He would probably do almost everything that he can in order to avoid a fight. Yet, is he going to have any other choice? The walls are closing in on him, given that “betraying” Tryon and the British in public fashion could meant the death of him and his family. Given that he has already killed Lt. Knox, he is walking a very fine line in the first place.

For some more Outlander video discussion, be sure to check out our take on this past episode at the bottom of this article. After you watch, be sure now to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

The new sneak peek below revolves a little less around Jamie, though, and more around Roger and Bree as Roger is having to prepare himself for war. If he was in his own time, this probably would have been one of the last things that was on his mind. Yet, here he is now, having to be a part of a dangerous operation when he is not trained to be a soldier and his skill set is elsewhere. Brianna is ready to do what she can in order to support him, and then also be sure to tell Jemmy in the future how brave her father was.

Do we think that Roger will end up being okay on the other side of this battle? We’re cautiously optimistic — mostly because he’s got a much larger role in the books to come! Plus, it’d be rather heartbreaking to lose Roger at this point in the story, so soon after he and Bree are officially together and raising their son.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including details on the next episode

What do you want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Starz.)

Wee Jemmy will know how brave his Da is. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/XNIH4FCwyz — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) March 28, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







