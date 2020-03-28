Hawaii Five-0 season 10, MacGyver season 4 ratings surge







Given the number of people who are currently trying to avoid being outside, we expected the TV ratings for Friday to be fairly strong. Even still, some of the final totals may be eye-popping to some people out there.

Let’s start things off here with Hawaii Five-0, as Friday night’s new episode ended up generating a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then more than 8 million viewers. In the demo, this is the show’s best rating since the Magnum PI crossover. Meanwhile, in viewers this is the best total for the series in a good two years. The bad news is that there is only one more episode left of the series … but at least we’re building up to it on a high note. (We’d still love to see there be something else done with the property, though we suppose that there is no clear hurry given that CBS could have a solid Friday lineup this fall even without a new spin-off/something of that ilk.)

Want some more Hawaii Five-0 video discussion? Then check out our series finale preview at the bottom of this article now. Once you do that, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and be sure to view our show playlist.

The good news for CBS didn’t stop with Hawaii Five-0, as the latest episode of MacGyver ended up generating a 0.8 rating and close to 6.8 million live viewers. These mark some of this show’s best numbers in quite some time, as well, and it’s a reminder that it will almost certainly be renewed. Despite it having a late premiere, the ratings for season 4 have shown that the viewership here is still loyal and will stick around really no matter what.

The only other super-notable ratings headline last night is that of The Blacklist, which slipped to a still-solid 0.6 rating for its second episode of 2020. We expected there to be somewhat of a decline here, largely because for the midseason premiere it did not have to worry about airing opposite Five-0.

Related News – Be sure to get a full preview for what is coming on the Five-0 finale

What did you watch on television Friday night?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other information when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







