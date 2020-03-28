MacGyver season 4 episode 7 debate: What is File 47?







On tonight’s new episode of MacGyver, we had a chance to witness a whole new mystery — one that featured File 47 at the center.

So, of course, we’re left with a lot of questions … including simply what File 47 even is. The only real clue that we have is that it is (or at least it brings about) “the end of the world.” That’s the message relayed from Oversight to Matty Webber in the closing minutes of the episode. There is a battle going on against Codex, and whatever File 47 is should prove to be valuable in the battle to come.

What do we think it could be? On some level, we imagine that it could be tied to either Mason or Mac’s aunt, given that both of them are going to be a part of the next new episode. It may be having to work with an enemy in order to get to a common goal. No matter how this story plays out, we feel pretty confident that it’s going to be entertaining — it’s a chance to explore some different avenues, and also to keep building tension through much of the rest of the season.

After all, one of the things that we like about MacGyver this season is that it is reasonably serialized in nature — you have one episode bleeding over into the next and the longer that it lasts, the more intense the story could be in the end. Let’s just do our part to wait and see how all of this shakes out — especially when it comes to everything that Matty Webber has been up to. With this character in particular, there have always been some secrets that she’s holding onto.

