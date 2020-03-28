The Blacklist season 7 episode 13 spoilers: Liz’s secret investigation







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 7 episode 13 next week on NBC, there’s a lot of interesting stuff to prepare for.

What are we looking at, to be specific? Through “Newton Purcell,” we have a feeling we’ll see the NBC series navigate a little bit closer to some of the territory it’s taken on over the past season. We’ll get back into traditional case-of-the-week plots, but then maybe also some big stuff when it comes to Liz and what she’s doing behind the scenes. We know that she helped Katarina Rostova fake her own death and because of this, we could see her try to do some other clandestine maneuvers in here, as well. Could she be speaking with her again? It’s definitely not something that we can rule out at the moment, especially since we know that Katarina still has a very particular endgame that she’s trying to achieve.

For a few more news when it comes to The Blacklist season 7 episode 13, check out the official synopsis:

04/03/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force investigates a series of attacks on data centers perpetrated by a blacklister with a peculiar condition, as Liz conducts a secret investigation on the side. Meanwhile, Glen (guest star Clark Middleton) desperately tries to prove his value to Red after a shipping mishap. TV-14

The Glen storyline is probably one of the most we’re the most stoked to see, largely because the DMV employee is one of the craziest characters we have within this world. Also, he’s kind of on thin ice when it comes to Reddington already. Just think back to what we saw in the first half of this season, when he kept putting off his work with Reddington for more personal matters.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 7 episode 13?

