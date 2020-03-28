Charmed season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Mel’s in danger…







As we prepare for Charmed season 2 episode 16 on The CW next week, danger seems to be at the center of everything. That is even more the case with this story — how could it not be when you’re thinking about what Mel is going to be up against now? The demon world is stewing all around her, ready to cause some serious damage. Because of this, we’re going to see some desperate actions taken. After all, these are desperate times.

This episode is entitled “Diplomatic Relations” for a reason — over the course of it, you’re going to see the Charmed Ones forced to use a different sort of skill set in order to get ahead. It’s not so much about finding a way to use use magic; instead, it could be about unusual partnerships and the utmost care. It’s another perspective on what the show could be, and we’re excited to see things push forward over the course of the hour.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Charmed season 2 episode 16 synopsis with more information on what lies ahead:

JOINING FORCES – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffries) must join forces with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove) when Mel is endangered in the demon world. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) infiltrate the Faction with dangerous consequences. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Felix Alcala directed the episode written by Bianca Sams (#216). Original airdate 4/3/2020.

Before we get to the end of the episode, we’re hoping that there will be a few more reveals that set the stage for whatever is left. Let’s just say that in the weeks that follow, at least one other character is also going to find themselves in a reasonable amount of danger. That’s just part of the way of things within the Charmed world.

