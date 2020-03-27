Shark Tank: The Frozen Farmer, Pasta by Hudson, Goumi, Critter Picker







Tonight on Shark Tank, Frozen Farmer, Pasta by Hudson, Goumi, and Critter Picker are all going to be diving into the Tank — but will any of them leave with a deal? That is something we’re going to try to figure out within!

We know that we remain in tough times, but hopefully, watching this episode should prove inspirational. These are all people fighting to make their dreams come true, and they’re doing their best to provide products that for one reason or another stand out. You can find out more via the attached synopsis, and the links to all of the individual products below.

Can a New York City restaurateur make inroads in the crowded world of fast casual with his Italian cuisine business? Two moms from Portland, Oregon, introduce their functional and sustainable solution to a common problem for babies with their fashion line. A pest-control industry veteran from Shohola, Pennsylvania, pitches his humane solution to home defense from unwanted visitors. Finally, a former beauty queen from Bridgeville, Delaware, trades in her crown for overalls as she turns one of the biggest issues in farming into a delicious business opportunity.

Critter Picker – The whole idea of this product is that it helps to keep wildlife (especially raccoons) from entering unwanted areas on your property. The idea here is to protect yourself from damage, while also avoid any hazards that can come from wildlife being around. We know there could be a demand for something (especially around pools and other vulnerable places), but it could all depend here on the quality of the pitch and results to date.

Pasta by Hudson – This is the fast casual concept for Italian food, one that feels like it could be a practical way to do it — the food is designed to be fresh, and yet also portable — not exactly something you tend to think of when it comes to pasta. The problem is simply here competition — there’s SO much stuff out there and customers often flock to familiar brands.

The Frozen Farmer – The idea here is to use sustainable, imperfect produce to create the highest-quality ice cream possible. They specialize in ice cream, sorbet, and then “nice cream” — a combination of the two. They are right now mostly centralized around Delaware/the greater DC area, but that could expand outward moving forward.

Goumi – The idea behind this company is to produce quality, sustainable clothing for infants who need it the most — but also ones that are designed to help mothers, as well. They are made with sustainable ingredients, making it an easier way to provide quality fashion while also reducing a carbon footprint.

