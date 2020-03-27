The Bold Type season 4 episode 11 return date hopes at Freeform







Interested in learning The Bold Type season 4 episode 11 return date on Freeform, or some more projections on the future? Consider this article your earliest of sources for all of this information.

The big thing to note here, first and foremost, is that The Bold Type does still have some more episodes coming this season. We’re not at the end of the road just yet, but we’re going to have to wait a good while in order to see some of what’s coming next.

Originally, we have a feeling that Freeform would have wanted The Bold Type to come back with more new episodes at some point in the summer. It’s a time, after all, when they can take advantage of some young viewers having a little bit more in the way of free time. Yet, that’s all a little up in the air. As Katie Stevens revealed in a post on Instagram (see below), filming was halted earlier this month because of the current health crisis sweeping the country. That could throw everything with the rest of the season up in the air — it all depends really on when season 4 goes back into production, which is something that everyone has to be patient on. It’s possible those episodes could be delayed into a potential season 5 — we’d at least like for there to be another season if they weren’t a part of this one, given that there certainly would not be a proper ending now.

The biggest thing to reiterate here is that everything is still up in the air. Patience is going to be key in figuring things out, but let’s hope that some of your favorite characters are back a little later on in the year.

