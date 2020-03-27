Deputy season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? Current status







As we prepare for the finale to air on Fox, it feels like the perfect time to wonder: Is there going to be a Deputy season 2? Will the show have a chance to be renewed, or is it heading straight for cancellation? We’ll do our best to break all of that down within…

The first thing worth noting right now is that there is NO clear fate for the series as of yet. Fox has played it coy on the future of a lot of their shows, and they will probably continue to do so over the next several weeks. There are a lot of things going on in the world right now and because of that, we imagine that the network is going to take its time (and examine a lot of data) before figuring out where they want to go in the end.

As of right now, we’d say that the fame of the series is up in the air. There are things that we like about it, including its cast and its modern-day Western vibes. We also think it’s a great cast and there’s potential to do a whole lot more in this world.

With that said, there are still challenges when it comes to the show’s ratings. To date, the season is averaging a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also more than 3.6 million live viewers. These aren’t terrible ratings in the modern era of TV, but they also aren’t so great that they will get a lot of people eager to give the show a green light. We’d classify Deputy very much as a bubble show — it’s one where there is the potential for more, but also no guarantee in the slightest that more will happen.

Whether it be this year or next, one of the things that Fox needs to figure out is what sort of network they want to be. Following the Disney deal, the independent network needs to figure out how it wants to look and what some of the programs are that perform well. Maybe Deputy can be a part of that, but renewing it is going to be a risk in its own right.

