Station 19 season 3 episode 11 spoilers: A look at ‘No Days Off’







Next week on Station 19 season 3 episode 11, be prepared for an abundance of stories — with another Grey’s Anatomy crossover mixed in! This time around, you could be seeing Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, and Jesse Williams all turn up over the course of the hour. “No Days Off” should prove to be an episode with a fun sort of inter-connective tissue, but also stories that are powerful and very-much relevant to everything that is going on in the real world.

Just think about the story in this sense — you are going to have an opportunity in here in order to see Andy and Sullivan do what they can to help a restaurant amidst an ICE raid. Meanwhile, the two of them are also hoping that Pruitt is okay with the idea of them being together.

Interested in a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full Station 19 season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

“No Days Off” – While at a lunch seeking Pruitt’s blessing for their relationship, Andy and Sullivan jump into action when ICE attempts to raid the restaurant. Meanwhile, Travis gets roped into an awkward lunch with Chief Dixon, Emmett and Emmett’s girlfriend; and Ben invites Grey-Sloan Memorial surgeons Owen Hunt, Teddy Altman and Jackson Avery to get a sneak peek of the new PRT vehicle, on a new episode of “Station 19,” airing THURSDAY, APRIL 2 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Before this episode concludes, we’re hoping that there will be a better sense of where Andy and Sullivan stand — if nothing else, we’ll appreciate that update. With everything that is currently going on in the real world, it’s hard to be greedy and ask for too many stories to be delivered within the final weeks of the season. We’re just down for an escape, and this is a show that has that — humor, emotional stuff, and some important subjects to be aware of within the real world.

