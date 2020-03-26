Last Man Standing season 8 episode 17 spoilers: Jen’s graduation







We do have an abundance of good news to report from the world of Last Man Standing. Let’s start with this — we’re going to get a chance to see new episodes through most of the month of April!

Originally, there were a lot of questions about whether or not there would be new installments next month — mostly because of the lack of press releases. It would’ve been a weird move to hold off new episodes, unless they were planning to air another batch on the other side of the current health crisis. No matter what the plan moving forward is, though, Fox is recognizing what people need now — laughter. It’s critical in times like this for us to keep our sanity. It’s essential in order to bring people of different generations together. Hopefully, several Last Man Standing episodes over the next few weeks will help in their own way.

As we look specifically to season 8 episode 17 airing next week, there is one central event that will take center stage: Jen’s graduation. Mike and Vanessa are going to invite Jen’s father to the big affair, and that’s exciting … though it comes with a catch. There’s a caveat in the midst of all of this that could lead to awkward moments aplenty. Oh, and of course there’s a story with some fun Outdoor Man drama, too. Why? Because why not.

For a few more specifics, check out the official synopsis below:

When Mike and Vanessa invite Jen’s father (guest star Francois Chau) to her graduation, Jen struggles with accepting his “plus one” – his girlfriend, Fiona (guest Lauren Tom). Meanwhile, the Outdoor Man crew debate over which word was said in a viral audio recording that’s been tearing the internet apart in the all-new “Keep the Change” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 2 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-817) (TV-PG L)

So what’s happening beyond this episode? For starters, be prepared to see some familiar faces! Both Jay Leno and also Bill Engvall will be returning for individual arcs during the month of April.

